Jennifer Aniston is laughing off the dating rumours between herself and her “Friends” co-star, David Schwimmer, that popped up shortly after the sitcom’s HBO Max reunion special aired back in May.

“That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother,” Aniston told ET’s Rachel Smith of 54-year-old Schwimmer during a joint interview with her and her “Morning Show” co-star Reese Witherspoon. “But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”

Reps for both Aniston and Schwimmer have previously denied the dating rumours, which circulated after the co-stars confirmed that they had crushes on one another while portraying Rachel Green and Ross Gellar on “Friends”.

“The first season, we– I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer said during the HBO Max reunion. Aniston replied, “It was reciprocated.”

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer continued. “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”