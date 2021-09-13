Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have an undeniable bond and it definitely shows in the latest “About Love” Tiffany & Co. ad.

The singer serenades her husband of 13 years with the classic song “Moon River” in the newly released campaign film.

The track was made famous in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, and Bey makes it her own in the new ad, with Jay-Z capturing it all on a Super 8 camera.

Beyoncé wears an assortment of incredible diamond-intensive pieces, including the famous Tiffany Diamond, in the film, which shows the pair popping champagne and enjoying their time together.

RELATED: Beyoncé Contributes New Song To Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Soundtrack

Designs from Jean Schlumberger and the Tiffany T collection are also featured in the ad.

Jay-Z dons Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch that Tiffany artisans re-imagined as a pair of one-of-a-kind cuff links, a press release confirms.

Schlumberger is best known for dressing high society’s elite in the 1960s and ’70s.

The latest clip comes after Bey and Jay were criticized for their use of a painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat in a previously released ad.

The campaign featured the pair modelling black formal attire in front of Basquiat’s 1982 painting Equals Pi. However, the artist’s friends weren’t happy, stating the campaign was “not what Jean was about.”

The painting makes a cameo in the latest ad, as well.

Activists also previously slammed the showbiz couple over the use of the Tiffany Diamond, which is from a colonial mine in Kimberley, South Africa.

The diamond, which has only ever been worn by four people, is defined as a blood diamond, which means it was mined and sold to fund military action against a government.