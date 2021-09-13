Sharon Osbourne isn’t interested in returning to TV following her exit from “The Talk” earlier this year.

Osbourne announced her departure in March after she made controversial remarks defending Piers Morgan.

Morgan was a topic on “The Talk” after he was slammed for comments made about Meghan Markle following Markle’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview alongside Prince Harry.

In a preview for the season 5 premiere of “Daily Mail TV”, Osbourne said of whether she’s up for returning to screens: “I do want to return to TV but I want to produce shows.

“You’ve got to evolve, and you know, what am I going to do? Am I going to be a judge again? No, I’m not going to go on another TV show that’s talk because I know right now it’s not a safe place to be because the slightest thing and you’ve p**sed off half the nation and I don’t want to put myself up for that grief. I really don’t.”

RELATED: Elaine Welteroth Responds To Leaked Audio Of Her Consoling Sharon Osbourne

Osbourne said elsewhere in the interview: “It was as if I had gone in there with a machine gun and threatened to kill somebody.

“Where is the forgiveness? Where is a second chance? So you say something wrong. You’re not threatening somebody, but you say something wrong. You’re out, you are out.”