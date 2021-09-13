Click to share this via email

Lil Nas X just proved he’s an expert at brushing off shade.

Ahead of taking home the biggest award at Sunday night’s MTV VMAs – Video Of The Year – the “Industry Baby” hitmaker, 22, was clearly enjoying himself while walking the red carpet in a custom lilac Atelier Versace suit with a long stunning train.

But while chatting with reporters on the red carpet, MTV’s host Jamila Mustafa clearly threw some shade Nas’ way.

“I’m happy, I look good,” Nas said during the quick interview. “Do you think I look good?”

“Listen, I’m not gonna say I’m hating on the fit,” Mustafa responded. “But let’s move on.”

Totally unfazed but the clear diss, Nas just turned away, laughed and said, “Okay.”

But fans of Nas quickly came to the rapper’s defence, calling out Mustafa for her brutal honesty.

Big props to Lil Nas X for pushing through that god awful interview — bxlly (@Bxlly20) September 12, 2021

OH MY GOD WHY WOULD SHE SAY THAT — . (@blairsmani) September 12, 2021

interview really said “anywaaaay” when lil nas x asked if he looked good IM CRYING — $adgalriri (@EM0VISION) September 13, 2021

Along with his Video Of The Year for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” win, Nas also took home the Best Direction and Best Visual Effects awards.

Nas also joined Jack Harlow for a performance mashup of “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby”.