It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday. Especially considering it’s New Music Friday. We’re breaking down this week’s latest best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Sept. 17, 2021

Lil Nas X – “That’s What I Want“ (Montero ALBUM)

Lil Nas X has finally released his debut album Montero with an entire visual album and the latest single from it is “That’s What I Want”. The song depicts Nas’ desire to be loved by someone, and we think he has another number one with this one! The rapper’s highly anticipated debut album as a ray of featured artists such Miley Cyrus, Meg Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and more! It also features his chart-topping hits such as “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby ft. Jack Harlow”.

G-Eazy – “Breakdown ft. Demi Lovato”

G-Eazy has teamed up with Demi Lovato for “Breakdown”. The emotional song acknowledges both the artist’s struggles, the music video depicts some of the real-life headlines and challenges these two have faced. The song is from G-Eazy’s fourth studio album, These Things Happen Too, which comes out Sept. 24, 2012.

Jonas Brothers – “Who’s In Your Head”

Everyone’s favourite pair of musical brothers are back with their new single “Who’s In Your Head”. The Jonas Brothers have currently been on tour with Kelsea Ballerini, to which they teased the track during a recent performance. Not to mention they posted a snippet of it on TikTok. Well, now fans don’t need to keep playing that TikTok on repeat as the full song is here, and it’s a BOP!

Taylor Swift – “Wildest Dreams” (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift shocked TikTok fans by letting them know she’s releasing “Wildest Dreams” (Taylor’s Version) off her beloved 1989 album. Taylor has become an avid TikTok user, with the app claiming her entrance as #SwiftTok. When Taylor plans to rerelease ”1989” is unknown, however, we do know that “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is coming Nov. 19, 2021.

Wonho – Blue Letter (ALBUM)

Wonho, has just released his highly anticipated 2nd EP, “Blue Letter”. The lead track off the album “Blue” is an upbeat pop song with deep undertones to remind listeners that no one is truly ever alone. Wonho has release two versions of this song, both in Korean and English. If you loved his “Ain’t About You” feating Kiiara, then you’re for sure going to love “Blue”.

Kehlani – “Altar“

Kehlani (who recently came out via TikTok and identifies as she/they) has given us a taste of her newest album Blue Water Road with her latest track “Altar”. This silky smooth R&B love song pays homage to those who have come before us. The singer took to Twitter to talk about the song saying “to all those i have lost, all the angels i have gained, all those that walk with me with hands cracking my chest open, this is for you,”.

Zac Brown Band – “Fun Having Fun”

Zac Brown Band’s latest single “Fun Having Fun”. The group explained to fans that “‘Fun Having Fun’ is about all the dumb stuff you do when you’re a kid,”. This feel-good song is just the thing to get this weekend started. “Fun Having Fun” is featured on their forthcoming new album, The Comeback, which is set for release on Oct. 15, 2021.

Other noteworthy releases include H.E.R – Find A Way ft. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, The Driver Era – Leave Me Feeling Confident, Charlotte Cardin covers Amy Winehouse “Back to Black”, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale, Sam Smith & Summer Walker – You Will Be Found (Dear Evan Hansen Soundtrack), Virginia To Vegas & Mackenzie Porter – this sucks, and Delaney Jane – We Don’t Stop.

Keep On Your Radar:

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

The collaboration we never knew we needed! “My Universe” will be sung in both English and Korean, and was written both Coldplay and BTS and was produced by hitmaker Max Martin. The song follows Coldplay’s recent hit “Higher Power” as the second single from the band’s forthcoming album “Music Of The Spheres”, which is set for release Oct. 15th, 2021. However, this track will be released ahead of the album on Sept. 24th, 2021.

G-Eazy – These Things Happen Too (ALBUM)

The rapper’s new album “These Things Happen Too” is set for a Sept. 24, 2021 release. It will feature his latest and extremely powerful track with Demi Lovato “Breakdown”.

Alessia Cara – In The Meantime (ALBUM)

After dropping not just one, but two songs “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter”, Alessia Cara has finally revealed the title and album cover to her new album In The Meantime. The Canadian singer announced that her third album is coming Sept. 24, 2021 and we have to admit, the album artwork is STUNNING!

Zac Brown Band – The Comeback (ALBUM)

Zac Brown Band is bringing their forthcoming new album, “The Comeback”, which is set for release on Oct. 15th, 2021. The album will feature their latest singles “Same Boat”, “Somebody I Used To Know”, and “Fun Having Fun”.

Lana Del Ray – Blue Banisters (ALBUM)

After announcing new track “Arcadia”, Lana Del Ray announced that eighth studio album will be called “Blue Banisters”. The highly anticipated album will feature 15 brand new songs and is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Elton John – Lockdown Sessions (ALBUM)

Legendary musician, Elton John, is bringing us lockdown music perfection with his brand new album The Lockdown Sessions. This album will feature the likes of powerhouses such as Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Years & Years, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, and so much more! The Lockdown Sessions is set for release on Oct. 22, 2021.

Ed Sheeran – = (ALBUM)

The math related album titles continue! Ed Sheeran 4th studio album = has been in the works since 2017 and four years later fans are finally able have a release date. “=” is set for an Oct. 29, 2021 release date. It will feature Sheeran’s latest tracks “Bad Habits” and “Visiting Hours”.