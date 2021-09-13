Olivia Wilde is ramping up excitement for her already highly anticipated horror drama, “Don’t Worry Darling”. Wilde shared the first glimpse of the film on her Instagram on Monday and also revealed the film will be released only in theatres on Sept. 23, 2022.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is the second film 37-year-old Wilde has directed after her critically acclaimed 2019 movie, Booksmart. It centers around a 1950s housewife, Alice (Florence Pugh), living with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), in a utopian experimental community. However, she begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets. In the eerie teaser, Pugh and Styles share an intense kiss, and a terrifying shot of a woman’s face covered in plastic wrap ends the short glimpse into the film.

Wilde is currently dating 27-year-old Styles after directing him in the film. The pair was first linked in January and last month, the couple was snapped wearing matching outfits with their arms around one another while taking a walk in Los Angeles. In July, a source told ET that the two “care so much about each other and have a deep connection.”

“They’re pretty low-key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye,” the source said, adding that Wilde felt she’d gotten even closer to Styles after having spent time in his home country, England.

Last December, ET spoke with Chris Pine — who’s also part of the star-studded cast of “Don’t Worry Darling” — and he sang Styles’ praises.

“Harry Styles is an absolute delight,” he said. “He’s one of the most professional people I’ve ever met. Couldn’t be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He’s off-the-charts cool.”

“The aesthetic of the movie is beautiful,” he also told ET. “The story is so compelling and so fun and so dark and twisted. “Shooting was wonderful. Olivia is very clear about what she wants.”

