Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

We’re hearing wedding bells for Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa.

The “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” actress, 42, took to Instagram on Monday, revealing she’s engaged to her longtime love.

In a stunning photo shared to her profile, Hudson and Fujikawa lovingly embraced each other on a cliff while showing off her sparkly diamond ring.

“Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” Hudson captioned the shot.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Throwback From Time On ‘Bride Wars’ Set With Son Ryder

Hudson’s post was met with a lot of congratulations from her famous friends, including, Gwyneth Paltrow, who wrote, “LET’S DO THIS ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Aww congrats!!” Zoey Deutch added, while Katie Couric wrote, “SO happy for you two, congratulations!!! XO.”

RELATED: Kate Hudson’s Son Honours His Dad Chris Robinson With Rare Tribute As The Black Crowes Go Back On Tour

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating since 2017 after being friends for decades. The couple share daughter Rani Rose, 2, together.

Hudson is also mom to son Ryder, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 10, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.