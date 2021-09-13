Click to share this via email

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Brett Eldredge performs during the ACM Party For A Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on August 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brett Eldredge got more than he bargained for after opening his garage to find a grizzly trespasser.

The country music star took to Instagram to share footage of the incident, which happened at a property in Asheville, North Carolina.

“Opened the garage door to go on a hike and had a new friend waiting to say hello,” he explained in the caption.

Eldredge and his friends can be heard shouting “out, out, out, out,” as the bear attempts to get into the trash.

The clawed intruder eventually backs away and leaves through the garage door.

Some of Eldredge’s friends from the country music scene shared their reactions in comments beneath the clip.

“Can you name it and bring it on tour,” joked Brittney Spencer.

“BRO, be careful we got a tour to do!” added Morgan Evans.