Fresh off his engagement to Britney Spears, her fiancé Sam Asghari is speaking with Men’s Health‘s October issue where he is opening up about their relationship.

“I just want her to be happy, if it makes her happy I’ll do it. I’m not going to argue. What’s that saying? ‘Happy wife, happy life,'” he joked.

RELATED: Britney Spears Engaged To Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari Men’s Health. Photo: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement on Sunday in a fun Instagram video and shortly after the pop princess gushed over her “beautiful f**king man.”

“Words can’t even say how shocked I am,” she captioned a photo from his Men’s Health interview.

The rise to fame from trainer to being part of one of Hollywood’s most high profile couples hasn’t really phased Asghari.

“Fame is not a job, so I don’t want to take it too seriously. And I don’t think that’s ever going to change, to be honest. I don’t want to mess with my happiness or mess with my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that,” he told the publication.

RELATED: Octavia Spencer Tells Britney Spears To Make Sam Asghari ‘Sign A Prenup’ Following Engagement News

Of course, when he started dating Spears, his family needed no introduction, adding, “Of course they know my girl, everybody knows her. My grandmother knows my girl.”

Luckily his family had some advice on relationships and raised him on how to treat women properly.

Asghari said, “When I need an honest opinion, I go to my sisters, I learned a lot about women from them, and I learned a lot about respecting women. I had to; otherwise, I would get my a** kicked.”

Sam Asghari Men’s Health. Photo: SHAYAN ASGHARNIA

Asghari dished on the Spears he knows and her competitive side.

“A lot of people don’t get that she’s a crazy, crazy athlete. We play tennis together. We play ping-pong together. She’s really good at ping-pong. It’s a real competition. And I’m competitive, but I try to take it easy. Not because she’s a woman. Not because she’s weak, because she’s not. But I grew up with three sisters, so I learned that taking competition too seriously can lead to hurt feelings,” he said.

Spears also apparently likes to do “a lot of yoga.”

“She’s flexible, she has endurance, she does handstands on my legs. I’m not good at it, but I do it because she wants to do it,” he added.