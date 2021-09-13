Jessica Biel says she and her husband Justin Timberlake are “so lucky” to have their “sweet boys”, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 1.

“The Sinner” actress, 39, joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager on Monday’s episode of “Today With Hoda And Jenna” and gushed about her little ones, admitting she had to relearn the basics of motherhood following Phineas’ arrival.

“That was an accident. I mean, the not knowing part. It was not on purpose,” she explained of secretly welcoming their youngest during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Everything sort of happened and we left town and we never returned, and then we had this beautiful baby. It was totally bizarre and (a) somewhat wonderful, kind of private experience.”

After bringing Phineas home, Biel admits she “remember[s] going, ‘When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?’ I felt like I forgot — it was amnesia. I started from scratch all over again, and I didn’t expect that. I just sort of thought, ‘Well, I’m an expert now. You know, I’ve done this before, and I can do it again.’ No, I needed a full education all over again.”

But thankfully, now that both the boys are older, they get along great, even though Phineas can “irritate” his other brother Silas.

“He thinks Phineas the baby is hilarious,” Biel said. “He also is starting to get irritated about him snatching his toys. We’re in that mode.”

Adding, “But, he finds him really funny, and the baby thinks that Silas has hung the moon. So, that’s really cute. He, of course, wants to do everything that his older brother’s doing and follows him around everywhere. But Silas is the best big brother. He’s so sweet, and he’s just a lovely guy. We’re pretty lucky. They’re sweet boys.”

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed Silas three years later.