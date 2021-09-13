Click to share this via email

Prince Harry, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and more are coming together to honour Warrior Games athletes.

On Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. ET, the Duke of Sussex, Dr. Jill Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ken Fisher, Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation will pay tribute to the athletes and their families and caregivers in a virtual event after the in-person games had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

The annual event sees wounded, ill or injured active duty and U.S. veterans compete in the games. It was the Warrior Games that inspired Prince Harry to start his own version–the Invictus Games that welcomes competitors from across the globe.

Prince Harry also served two tours in Afghanistan during his decade of military service.

Biden has long supported adaptive sports through the White House initiative ‘Joining Forces’.

Catch the full event in the video up top.