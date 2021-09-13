Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kelly Clarkson is kicking off season three of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” with a bang.

The singer enlisted a couple of New York City Broadway legends and surprise guests for a star-studded Kellyoke cover of Imagine Dragons’ “On Top Of The World”.

RELATED: Watch: Kelly Clarkson And Chris Martin Enjoy Spontaneous Jam Session On Set

Her guests include D-Nice, André de Shields, Aaron Tveit, Natalie Mendoza, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Vereen, Joel Grey and Fat Joe.

After dancing and singing through the New York City streets and subways, Clarkson arrives in her brand new studio right in the heart of NYC.

Clarkson will film from the New York studio for season three’s opening week.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Son Hilariously Interrupts Chris Martin’s Performance For Bathroom Break

Clarkson has been teasing the upcoming season all week, announcing guests like Ariana Grande, Chris Martin, Tracy Morgan and more.

Season three of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premieres on Sept. 13.