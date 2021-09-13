Gabrielle Union is honouring a true American icon at Monday night’s Met Gala.

Ahead of the big event, the “Bring It On” actress, 48, took to Instagram, giving fans a taste of her look, revealing she’ll be paying tribute to the late Cicely Tyson.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, which is an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American fashion and will highlight, according to a press release, “everything from the luxe ease of Halston’s ’70s glamour to Rodarte’s ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond’s powerful political vision for Pyer Moss.”

For her look, Union and designer Samantha Black recreated Tyson’s iconic look from the 1974 Emmys.

Cicely Tyson. Photo: Getty Images

“My tribute to an American Icon,” Union captioned her sneak peek. “I wanted to honour Ms. Cicely Tyson and the dress she wore to the 1974 Emmys (one of my favourite red carpet looks of all time) by asking one of my favourite designers to create this dress as an homage to M.s Tyson.”

She added, “@samanthablacknyc took the challenge and ran with it. Here is the piece she created. THANK YOU!!! Give @samanthablacknyc a follow & some love. #MetMonday #BlackDesigner🖤.”

Tyson passed away earlier this year. She was 96.

The 2021 Met Gala, which was originally postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2022 Met Galas will both be themed around America. Part Two, taking place on May 2, 2022, is titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”.