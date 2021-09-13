Courtney B. Vance honoured his former co-star, Michael K. Williams, during the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday. The “Lovecraft Country” star earned an Emmy for his role as George Freeman in the Misha Green-created adaptation and used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to the late actor.

After thanking his family, Vance reminisced about working with Williams on the HBO series inspired by Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same title. “Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and with way too much style,” the 61-year-old star said. “May he rest in power and let us all honour his immense legacy by being a little more love-forward, a little more endless in thought, a little bit more swaggy in act.”

Williams, who played Montrose Freeman on the series, died on Sept. 6. The five-time Emmy-nominated actor is currently nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Lovecraft Country”.