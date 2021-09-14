Nicki Minaj is explaining why she won’t be in attendance at this year’s Met Gala.

In a series of tweets, the rapper, 38, confirmed she would not be walking the iconic Met steps because of the event’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Replying to a fan who shared a series of snaps from Minaj’s past looks from the annual gala, Minaj, who welcomed a baby boy last September with husband Kenneth Petty, replied, “I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. Who mad? Not risking his health to be seen. One yaself.”

While another fan agreed they didn’t want Minaj to risk getting sick, Minaj explained she was supposed to appear on the MTV VMAs Sunday but had to drop out last minute.

“Love u babe. I was prepping for VMAs then I shot a video and guess who got COVID?” she tweeted. “Do you know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?”

She added, “‘Get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile.”

In another tweet, Minaj revealed she is not vaccinated against COVID.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote, adding, “If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with two strings that grips your head and face. Not that loose one.”

She did conclude that she “def recommend” getting the vaccine and will likely get it soon.

Joy Reid was among those slamming Minaj over her comments, with her pointing out that she has a platform and she should be using it for good.

She said on “The ReidOut”: “People like Nicki Minaj, I have to say this, you have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, okay? I have two million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, sister, you could do better than that.

“You got that platform. It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you, and they listen to you more than they listen to me.

“For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don’t have to die from, oh, my God. As a fan, as a hip hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I’m so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God.”

Minaj then replied: