Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lil Nas X pulled off one epic Met Gala debut.

The “Industry Baby” rapper, 22, hit the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in three gorgeous gold looks all by Versace, a perfect fit to the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”.

Taking a page from Lady Gaga’s lookbook (having previously pulled off the three look arrival), Nas arrived in a golden cape before revealing a gold suit of armour underneath.

The final look was a beaded Versace bodysuit.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Remains Unfazed After Reporter Disses Rapper’s VMAs Outfit

Lil Nas X. Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X. Photo: Getty Images

Lil Nas X. Photo: Getty Images

RELATED: Lil Nas X Heats Up The 2021 VMAs With Steamy ‘Montero’ Performance

Nas’ look was finished off with killer combat boots, a Versace chain choker and stud earrings.

This year’s Met Gala hosts are actor Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka.