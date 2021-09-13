Elliot Page has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala.
The 34-year-old actor made his way through the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. Page — who came out as transgender in December — looked sharp in a black suit and sneakers.
This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight “everything from the luxe ease of Halston’s ’70s glamour to Rodarte’s ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond’s powerful political vision for Pyer Moss.”
