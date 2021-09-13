Click to share this via email

Kids sure say the darndest things.

Serena Williams witnessed that first hand while getting ready for the 2021 Met Gala Monday afternoon when 4-year-old daughter Olympia told her tennis pro mom that she looked like a “monster.”

In the Instagram story shared during her glam sesh, Williams wears a hydrating face mask.

“You look like a monster,” the youngster says in the clip.

“I look like a monster?” Williams asks, before adding, “You think that’s a nice thing to say? But you can say it because I don’t mind. You say your truth, OK?”

Williams took to Instagram again, a little later into her glam process teasing, “She can’t call me a monster now,” she quips while eyeshadow is being applied. “It looks like the mask worked!”

Just hours after Williams’ Instagram activity, the star hit the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala in a stunning lace jumpsuit and feather cape.

Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian joined his wife on the red carpet. The couple shares little Olympia.