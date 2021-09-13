Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish is a real-life Holiday Barbie at the 2021 Met Gala.

As her debut on the infamous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, the singer, who serves as co-chair for Monday’s event, stepped out in the ultimate old Hollywood glam look.

This year’s theme is In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.

Inspired by the Holiday Barbie, the Oscar de la Renta gown also gives us major Marilyn Monroe vibes.

According to Eilish, who chatted with Keke Palmer for Vogue, she wanted to feel like the “belle of the ball.”

Adding that the Holiday Barbie was “my favourite thing in the world, I would ask for it every year.”

Eilish serves as co-chair alongside Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis pro Naomi Osaka.