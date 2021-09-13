Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez is serving all the looks at the Met Gala.

Despite being spotted with boyfriend Ben Affleck all weekend in Venice for the annual film festival, the superstar, 52, walked the iconic red carpet solo.

JLo stepped out in a custom western-inspired look by Ralph Lauren, fit with a leather hat, chunky silver jewelry and a faux fur jacket.

The theme of this year’s event is “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”.

While Lopez and Affleck have been making headlines all summer amid their rekindled romance, Affleck did not accompany Lopez on the Met red carpet but he did appear inside the event.

The pair were spotted just minutes before Lopez arrived leaving her New York City apartment.

Lopez and Affleck were first linked in 2003 after meeting on the set of “Gigli” and were later engaged. They broke up at the beginning of 2004.

Earlier this year the couple were spotted together after they split from their respective partners. Lopez ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck split with “Knives Out” star Ana De Armas.

They made their red carpet debut during “The Last Duel” premiere at the Venice Film Festival.