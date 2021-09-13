Megan Fox is bringing the heat to the 2021 Met Gala. The 35-year-old actress arrived on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for fashion’s biggest night out. Fox wowed in a beaded red gown with strappy details, plunging neckline and cutouts.

This is Fox’s first Met Gala appearance. She paired the red gown with a long braid, edgy bangs and a red lip.

Straight from her headline grabbing VMAs appearance, Megan Fox rocks yet another attention grabbing look. Photo: Getty — Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Fox arrived solo on the Met steps. Last night, Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly made an appearance at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The couple packed on the PDA for music’s big night. Fox turned heads in a sheer, wet-look dress by Mugler, while Kelly looked fashion-forward in a shiny crimson suit.

Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, who is dating drummer Travis Barker, introduced Kelly and Barker ahead of their VMAs performance of “Papercuts.” Fox called them “future baby daddies” in the intro.

ET spoke with Fox and Kelly on the red carpet at the VMAs last night. Fox gushed about her boyfriend, saying she’s “so proud” of Kelly for all he’s accomplished, adding, “He’s the most talented boy in the world.”

The Met Gala returns after a hiatus in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s theme and exhibition is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” an exploration into America’s sartorial identity. Tonight’s event is co-chaired by Gen Z stars Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chamalet and Billie Eilish.

