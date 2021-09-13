The Kardashian-Jenner family hit the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala ready to make a statement! And they did just that.

Kim Kardashian West turned up rocking a head-to-toe black bodysuit that covered her face, with only her long black hair, in a ponytail, visible.

The 40-year-old beauty mogul looked striking and mysterious as she walked the Met steps in black heels, trailing a black cape from her skin-tight ensemble.

The look echoed the form-hugging Balenciaga bodysuit she wore while supporting estranged husband Kanye West at the second listening event for his new album, Donda. Both looked gave off quasi-bondage vibes, however her outfit for the listening party had zippers over the eyes and mouth.

Kendall Jenner followed her sister on the carpet, and looked striking in a curve-hugging semi-sheer dress dripping in gemstone adornment.

Kendall Jenner Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West. Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Kris Jenner also turned up to the big night with boyfriend Corey Gamble on her arm, and the pair looked stunning on their high-profile date night.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Kris rocked items from Tom Ford, McQueen, and Tommy Hilfiger, but her wrecking-ball-inspired Judith Lieber bag truly stole the spotlight.

Twitter had some thoughts about Kim’s outfit:

Me judging Kim Kardashian’s look: pic.twitter.com/r5UyzRL1ix — k e v i n (@kevinespinall) September 14, 2021

is that… kim kardashian? no silly its dreamwastaken! pic.twitter.com/mxpcmgzUpd — theo ⚢ (@alliumghosts) September 14, 2021

Oh my god I thought Kim Kardashian was wearing that ensemble to hide her #MetGala outfit but this IS her outfit 😭😭😭 I’m fucking deceased she is a BANK ROBBER pic.twitter.com/UYB8CoeNvH — ↠ K (@fromkm) September 14, 2021

The first family of reality TV have been staples at the annual fashion event in New York City since 2013, and since there was no Met Gala in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kar-Jenners had to make up for lost time.

While Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Kris are no strangers to red carpets, they’ve been open about how the Met Gala is one event that really gets their jitters going.

In August 2019, Kim opened up about the anxiety she gets surrounding the event during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I don’t know why I have such anxiety for the Met. I feel this sense of pressure, responsibility,” she shared, later telling her glam squad, “This is probably as nerve-racking as my wedding. I don’t know why I get so nervous for the Met, maybe even more so, just because there’s pictures from every single angle.”

For more on the Kardashian and Jenner’s Met Gala looks over the years, watch the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

Maluma on Giving ‘Vampire Cowboy Vibes’ at 2021 Met Gala (Exclusive)

Timothée Chalamet Arrives at Met Gala 2021

Amanda Gorman Comes to 2021 Met Gala as the Statue of Liberty

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Look Rock Star Chic at 2021 Met Gala

Oliva Rodrigo Makes Met Gala Debut After Big Night at MTV VMAs