For the first time as a couple, Justin and Hailey Bieber walked the Met Gala red carpet together.
The couple stunned in all-black. A Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello column dress for Hailey and a Drew suit and suitcase for Justin– his own line that he started with his brother.
RELATED: Justin Bieber Performs At The MTV VMAs For The First Time In 6 Years As Hailey Cheers Him On
Hailey and Justin also celebrated their third wedding anniversary on the red carpet. The couple had reportedly obtained a marriage licence in Sept. 2018.
The Canadian singer was last at the Met Gala in 2015. Hailey attended with Shawn Mendes in 2018, briefly before she married Justin. She then attended solo in 2019.
RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Look Rock Star Chic At 2021 Met Gala
Their red carpet appearance comes the day after Hailey supported Justin at the MTV VMAs. Justin performed and was up for seven awards, while Hailey helped present.
Other couples to hit the Met Gala red carpet included Mendes and Camila Cabello, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Taika Waititi and Rita Ora. Check out more couple below: