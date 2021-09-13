Click to share this via email

For the first time as a couple, Justin and Hailey Bieber walked the Met Gala red carpet together.

The couple stunned in all-black. A Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello column dress for Hailey and a Drew suit and suitcase for Justin– his own line that he started with his brother.

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala. Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

The Canadian singer was last at the Met Gala in 2015. Hailey attended with Shawn Mendes in 2018, briefly before she married Justin. She then attended solo in 2019.

Their red carpet appearance comes the day after Hailey supported Justin at the MTV VMAs. Justin performed and was up for seven awards, while Hailey helped present.

Other couples to hit the Met Gala red carpet included Mendes and Camila Cabello, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.