Never afraid to make a statement, Frank Ocean attended the 2021 Met Gala with a unique accessory.

The singer sported green hair to match his alien green robotic baby that he carried around. Ocean also wore a Prada jacket and a silver necklace from his line, Homer.

Speaking to Keke Palmer for Vogue‘s red carpet livestream, Ocean spoke of his thoughts on fashion.

“I think it’s kinda all going through one stream now,” he said.

As per E! News, he also told someone the name of his “son” was “Cody”.

Other stars to turn heads at “America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art included Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian.

Like many of the fashion choices, Twitter had some thoughts about Ocean’s green baby:

Frank Ocean has arrived at the #MetGala (don’t ask. we don’t know.) 📸: John Shearer/WireImage pic.twitter.com/0LxAFEbfiu — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) September 13, 2021

Frank Ocean bringing Kandy Muse to the Met Gala 😍 #MetGala2021 #metgala pic.twitter.com/bJOPUNgj8C — 𝗣 𝗛 𝗜 𝗟 𝗦 𝗖 𝗨 𝗟 𝗟 𝗬 (@philscully) September 13, 2021