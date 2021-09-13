Drew Barrymore is looking back on her troubled teenage years.

The talkshow host teared up while visiting the mental institution where she was placed as a 13-year-old during the latest episode of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Barrymore stopped at Van Nuys Psychiatric Hospital as part of a tour of Los Angeles kick-starting the new season of her show.

“I was a real wild child and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me,” she shared.

“They drove me here in the middle of the night and they walked me through those two doors and when you go through those two doors you do not come out. And I was there for a year and a half.”

Barrymore stayed at the institution for a total of 18 months.

The “50 First Dates” star also welcomed Jennifer Aniston onto the season 2 premiere of her talkshow.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays on Global at 3 p.m. local.