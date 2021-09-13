Grimes certainly turned heads with her futuristic look at the 2021 Met Gala.

Sticking with the theme of “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion”, the Canadian singer went with a face shield, sword and detailed silver Iris van Herpen gown.

RELATED: Grimes Teases ‘Shinigami Eyes’ With Rare Video Of Son X Æ A-Xii

“[It’s] inspired by the movie ‘Dune’, which is not out yet but I’m just a fan,” Grimes told Vogue on the red carpet. “It’s an American author so it fits the theme that American people were involved in the making of it.”

Grimes at 2021 Met Gala. Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In a separate interview with Vogue, she added, “Iris has been one of our favourites. I just feel a kinship to women behind the computer. She is a technologist, you know? And I feel like she’s always been on another level. Like, to me she’s kind of got an argument for being the current era McQueen or something, she’s pushing the boundaries in a way that I don’t know if anyone is actually competing with her? We had offers to go with bigger people, but… the first thing she sent through, we were like, this is f**king fire.”

Grimes also explained how her sword came about.

“It’s from these people who are getting people’s [guns] who don’t want to have their automatic rifles anymore, and are melting them down and making them perfect replicas of medieval swords, which I think is just so cool—I think it’s a beautiful thing,” she revealed.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Hits 2021 Met Gala In All-Black, Face-Covering Bodysuit

And while she lives in the U.S. with Elon Musk now, Grimes is proud of her Canadian roots.

Adding, “I’ll always be a part of Canadian fashion, actually Canadian fashion is sick, especially the artificial kind. But I love America, I know you’re not supposed to say that but I think everyone who cares about art comes here and all the best art in the world is here so please let me have my green card, President Biden.”