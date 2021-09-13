Michael Bublé is putting safety first on his North American tour.

The singer revealed that he has been forced to cancel a concert in Austin, Texas after a venue failed to meet his safety standards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Michael Bublé’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Doesn’t Want Princesses: ‘I Like Marvel’

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sept. 13, Bublé wrote, “I had to cancel my 20th September show in Austin, Texas. I am really sorry because I have always loved performing there.”

RELATED: Michael Buble Honours Son Noah On His 8th Birthday: ‘I’ve Never Met Anyone As Brave’

“My commitment to complete my tour after all the postponements was agreed to under the terms that it would not put a single person in danger.”

Bublé added, “Though we tried, I was sadly unable to facilitate this for my Austin show. There was no other choice but to cancel. My conscience and heart wouldn’t allow it.”

Austin’s Frank Erwin Center also issued a statement about the situation on Twitter.

.@MichaelBuble's Austin show is canceled after @ErwinCenter says it couldn't meet his criteria for COVID precautions. pic.twitter.com/CGtdWIoX2X — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) September 14, 2021

RELATED: Michael Buble Opens Up About Halting His Career To Focus On Son’s Cancer Battle: ‘There Was No Choice’

“Though the University of Texas is confident in the health in the health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place for large scale events, we are not in a position to expand on those as Michael Bublé requested,” it read. “Therefore, the artist has decided to cancel his Austin date.”

Bublé previously shared an important message about COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic.