Sorry Saint-Tropez, this year’s hottest celebrity destination is a lot closer to home.

With pandemic travel restrictions still in place in parts of the world, many A-list stars have been making Canada their vacation destination for 2021.

Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston jetted into Toronto right after “The Bachelor” wrapped last month.

Moynes, who is originally from Hamilton, got straight to work showing his fiancée around the city.

The pair’s first stop was a no brainer, with Moynes taking Thurston straight to Tim Hortons – Canada’s most famous breakfast chain.

They later arrived at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre, where the newly engaged couple were greeted with a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne.

Thurston and Moynes continued their tour of Toronto by enjoying dinner and some spectacular views at the CN tower.

Photo: Instagram Stories @TheKatieThurston

Thurston even got the chance to try some Canadian delicacies, including poutine and ketchup-flavoured potato chips.

Photo: Instagram Stories @TheKatieThurston

Meanwhile, Katharine McPhee and Victoria-born David Foster explored the west coast of the country during their summer vacation.

The couple visited Foster’s native British Columbia with their 6-month-old son Rennie.

McPhee took to her Instagram Story to share a video from the plane she was travelling in while flying over Stuart Island.

Screenshot: Instagram Stories @KatharineFoster

“Dream Land,” she captioned the clip.

The singer also shared a look at the family’s oceanfront retreat.

A later vacation photo dump included some adorable snapshots of little Rennie.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin also crossed over the border to pay a visit to Canada’s beautiful Niagara region.

Sprouse took to Instagram to share some snapshots from the trip.

@dylansprouse @BarbaraPalvin via Instagram Swipe for the FULL NIAGARA FALLS EXPERIENCE pic.twitter.com/niYrLXhTCK — Dylan Sprouse fans|SUN💥EATER (@DSprousecol) August 15, 2021

The photos showed the couple hanging out near Niagara Falls.

The pair also took a trip down to Niagara-on-the-Lake, where they visited some vineyards.