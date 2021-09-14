Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are putting their own spin on the “Grace Kelly” TikTok trend.

The pair have been filming their new Apple Original Films holiday musical “Spirited”, which is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ 1843 classic holiday story “A Christmas Carol”.

The flick was first announced back in September 2019, but was pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite pointing out it’s too early for the Christmas movie musical just yet, Reynolds shared a clip of him and Ferrell showing off their vocals.

The “Grace Kelly” TikTok trend sees social media users perform the different harmonies in Mika’s hit 2007 track. Reynolds began the track, only to be surprised when Ferrell turned up to sing the higher parts of the song.

He posted:

Late to the Grace Kelly Tik Tok trend but WAY early for our Christmas movie musical. 🎵 ➡️ @mikasounds pic.twitter.com/QdpfMv7QJw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 14, 2021

Reynolds recently shared a shot from his and Ferrell’s upcoming movie:

Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie! Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds… pic.twitter.com/m4WNeIgGq4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2021

“Spirited” also stars Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani. The film is directed by Sean Anders, who also serves as writer alongside writing partner John Morris.

Glad to see our budget for singing lessons is starting to pay off. #Spirited pic.twitter.com/9OrvhdGfqt — Apple TV (@AppleTV) September 13, 2021

In addition to starring, Reynolds is also producing through his Maximum Effort banner, alongside Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and David Koplan, who are producing through Gloria Sanchez Productions.

George Dewey serves as executive producer for Maximum Effort.