Rumoured new couple Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz didn’t walk the Met Gala 2021 cream carpet together but they were spotted leaving side by side.

It was confirmed back in August by ET that the pair were dating, but it seems they weren’t ready to make their public debut as a couple at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night.

Instead, Kravitz was pictured posing solo for photographers in a silver, sheer Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, which she teamed with a matching silver thong underneath.

Zoë Kravitz. Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tatum, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt.

Channing Tatum. Credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The appearance comes after a source told ET that the couple are “having so much fun together.”

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz. Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

“They like each other and things are easy and natural between them,” the insider said of Kravitz, 32, and Tatum, 41.

“They’re cute together. They’ve enjoyed being out and about together.”