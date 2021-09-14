Coverage of The Drew Barrymore Show live at the Paramount Theater, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network.

Michael Vartan was better or worse for wear after kissing Drew Barrymore in “Never Been Kissed”.

Vartan and Barrymore starred together in the 1999 romantic comedy. The two reunited on a special edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show” to take a trip down memory lane.

“I get up to the mound we embrace and we start kissing and you really kissed me, I mean you really kissed me,” Vartan said of an awkward take of their famous kiss. “I was not ready for it in the least and I am a man, I was a very young man back then, and I had feelings.

“The feelings were, they just happened, and I very quickly realized I was in a very bad spot because I was wearing very loose sort of like slacks and I thought, This is going to be a disaster when they cut, I must preemptively end this.”

“So what I did, in a panic, I just yelled cut, and bent over and said, ‘Oh, guys sorry my back, I put my back out playing ball.’…Anyway I went off into a corner and finally I was able to compose myself and luckily the subsequent scenes went on without a hitch. You are a very good kisser.”

“Well, thank you,” Barrymore replied. ‘You weren’t married at the time, so yeah I went for it because you were single and I felt like I wasn’t going to offend anybody.”

Arquette also dropped by the talk show. He and Barrymore played siblings Rob Geller and Josie Geller, respectively, in “Never Been Kissed”.

“David and I have had a really long history,” Barrymore began. “We grew up in the same neighbourhood right down the street from each other. We got the chance to live a life with and amongst each other in the sweet old ‘90s right here in Los Angeles.”

Barrymore continued: “There were no cell phones, there was no social media. I’d love to know it from your perspective what was it like to know each other, be friends and then play brother and sister together?”

Arquette shared Barrymore’s fondness for their upbringing and “Never Been Kissed”.

“It was a dream come true,” Arquette said. “It was like this magical time where we were just so free and alive. You put this beautiful film together that was so heartfelt and has stood the test of time and now you are here and you’re doing your show.

David Arquette and Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show” – Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“I’m so glad you get to see how much the world loves you because I love you.”

Barrymore expressed her admiration for Arquette.

“I have loved you my whole life, David,” she said. “You know, one of the scenes that I think really resonated with people was for me a real pinnacle was having Rob tell Josie, which we all needed to hear at some point in our lives.

“You can’t be held back anymore by your own insecurities, and that’s where the famous line comes in, ‘I am not Josie Grossie anymore,’ and that’s attributed because we need someone to see the thing that we cannot see us for ourselves.”

Arquette, Barrymore and Vartan starred alongside Jessica Alba, John C. Reilly and Octavia Spencer in “Never Been Kissed”.