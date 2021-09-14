Chris Martin and Kelly Clarkson want to dance with some pony.

The pair gave the gift of music on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday as the show’s official YouTube channel posted their covers of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston and Ginuwine’s “Pony”.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” was released by Houston on May 2, 1987, as the lead single off her sophomore album, Whitney. The Grammy-winning song topped the Hot 100, as well as charts in more than 16 countries, including Canada and the U.K.

Ginuwine released “Pony” on Aug. 20, 1996, from his debut studio album, Ginuwine…The Bachelor. The chart-topping platinum song was co-written by Ginuwine’s Swing Mob associates Static Major and Timbaland.

Clarkson has covered countless songs since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep”, Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”.