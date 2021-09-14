“Jeopardy!” season 38 kicked off Monday, but some viewers might have been surprised to see Mike Richards as host.

Richards stepped down from the position last month after offensive comments about women and minority groups said on a 2014 podcast emerged online.

The former host pre-recorded episodes before being ousted from the show, with him saying, according to People: “We are in the presence of a champion in the midst of a historic run.

“Matt Amodio is the third-highest ‘Jeopardy!’ money winner in regular season play… For the first time from the Alex Trebek Stage, let’s play ‘Jeopardy!'”

At the beginning of the show, the late Trebek’s wife Jean, son Matt and daughters Emily and Nicky made an appearance on the show as it was announced that the “Jeopardy!” stage would now be named after the iconic host.

And now for the first time from the Alex Trebek Stage, let’s play Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/GsMXY2RPKZ — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 13, 2021

Suzanna Prete, executive vice-president, business and strategy, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”, previously announced that Richards was out as host in a letter to staff.

Mayim Bialik will remain host of “Jeopardy!” primetime specials but Sony is currently searching for a new permanent host of the daytime show.