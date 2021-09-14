Click to share this via email

Keke Palmer’s fans have some constructive criticism for the food served at this year’s Met Gala.

Palmer, 28, was on the star-studded guest list for this year’s gala and she did not disappoint. The “Strahan, Sara and Keke” host checked on her phone and engaged with fans while grabbing a bite at Sunday’s event.

“Give us all the teaaaa! What’s on the menu?” one fan asked.

Palmer obliged and share a photo of her half-eaten plate.

Palmer may have been joking but fans were nevertheless unimpressed.

this was clearly a “ëat before you get there" type of thing😂😂 — Hazel. (@hvzel_) September 14, 2021

What’s up with those bikini bottom utensils https://t.co/P42RMLgdlQ — kiz. (@trulykeziah) September 14, 2021

They feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival🥴 — Bella Santana (@Bella_SantanaLA) September 14, 2021

$35k for this?? Oh I’d feel scammed https://t.co/YD8YtnjaPS — jolt (@Meltborne) September 14, 2021