Keke Palmer’s fans have some constructive criticism for the food served at this year’s Met Gala.

Palmer, 28, was on the star-studded guest list for this year’s gala and she did not disappoint. The “Strahan, Sara and Keke” host checked on her phone and engaged with fans while grabbing a bite at Sunday’s event.

“Give us all the teaaaa! What’s on the menu?” one fan asked.

Palmer obliged and share a photo of her half-eaten plate.

Palmer may have been joking but fans were nevertheless unimpressed.

 