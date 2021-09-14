Keke Palmer’s fans have some constructive criticism for the food served at this year’s Met Gala.
Palmer, 28, was on the star-studded guest list for this year’s gala and she did not disappoint. The “Strahan, Sara and Keke” host checked on her phone and engaged with fans while grabbing a bite at Sunday’s event.
“Give us all the teaaaa! What’s on the menu?” one fan asked.
Palmer obliged and share a photo of her half-eaten plate.
The menu chile https://t.co/AHFPEy9u75 pic.twitter.com/yrXMJYVBBt
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) September 14, 2021
Palmer may have been joking but fans were nevertheless unimpressed.
this was clearly a “ëat before you get there" type of thing😂😂
— Hazel. (@hvzel_) September 14, 2021
What’s up with those bikini bottom utensils https://t.co/P42RMLgdlQ
— kiz. (@trulykeziah) September 14, 2021
They feeding y’all like it’s Fyre Festival🥴
— Bella Santana (@Bella_SantanaLA) September 14, 2021
$35k for this?? Oh I’d feel scammed https://t.co/YD8YtnjaPS
— jolt (@Meltborne) September 14, 2021
I see why a lot of celebrities go to fast food or restaurants after an event because the bojuee food looks ass https://t.co/9WJmRlOPm0
— tiara (@ATRIBECALLWEST) September 14, 2021
Not y'all getting dressed up for Chipotle toppings! #MetGala https://t.co/UvkXDasM18
— Headgraphix (@Headgraphix2) September 14, 2021