Kaley Cuoco is still a fan of Karl Cook.

Cuoco and Cook are in the process of divorcing; however, that did not stop the “Flight Attendant” and “Big Bang Theory” actress from supporting her estranged husband’s equestrian career.

Cook, 30, recently topped the leaderboard of a show-jumping competition.

“Karl Cook is two for two!” Traverse City Horse Shows wrote, in part, on Sunday.



Cuoco, 35, celebrated the occasion in the post’s comments section: “❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌.”

Cook also posted a video to his own Instagram account, sipping whiskey and describing how he won the blue ribbon at Saturday’s Traverse City National Grand Prix.

“Congrats you, this was amazing,” Cuoco commented on the video.

Cuoco and Cook began dating in 2016. They got engaged one year later on Cuoco’s 32nd birthday and tied the knot on June 30, 2018. They announced their separation earlier this month.