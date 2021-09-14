Halsey’s “new mom” status prevented her from attending the 2021 Met Gala, despite being in New York.

Halsey fans were wondering why the two-time Grammy nominee was absent from Sunday’s marquee event as the “Without Me” singer was recently spotted at a party during New York Fashion Week, so people knew she was in the area.

RELATED: Halsey Gets Candid About Their Body After Pregnancy

“I’m still breastfeeding,” Halsey said Sunday night in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. “I only had my baby seven weeks ago. There’s nothing more ‘American fashion’ than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol.

“I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts, which would have been insanely painful. I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me.”

Halsey and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed their first child, a son named Ender Riley, on July 14. In followup tweets, the singer rejected the notion she was complaining.

“My only point was people expecting me to be there so soon after having a baby and how it’s reflective of a more general social expectation of new moms in far more vulnerable positions,” she explained. “I wasn’t complaining at all!”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sings Praises Of Halsey’s New Album

“I got leaky hurty boobs, a bloody swollen uterus, and a human being that depends on me as a life force. I recognize my privilege every single day and the time it affords me with my baby. but like it or not my body is gonna do what it wants. I’m doing my best to juggle it all!”