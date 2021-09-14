Dionne Warwick has some exciting music projects on the way.

The legendary singer spilled the beans on her upcoming collaboration plans while joining ET Canada to talk about the TIFF premiere of her new documentary, “Don’t Make Me Over”.

Revealing that she has already teamed up with Chance the Rapper, Warwick said, “[We] recorded a duet and it’s lovely. It probably won’t be out until the first of the year, [we’re] getting it ready now.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian, Dionne Warwick, John Oliver And More Stars React To ‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Not Returning For Season 2

Warwick also has a collaboration with a Canadian superstar in the works.

“I’ll be working with The Weeknd as well,” she revealed, adding that she’s also going to “approach” Taylor Swift and other people she’s been in touch with in the industry.

RELATED: Dionne Warwick Insists Her Biopic Series Starring Teyana Taylor Is ‘Not On Pause’

“I’ll be speaking to them about how they feel about going into the studio with me,” she explained.

In her documentary, Warwick is honoured by a number of music icons like Elton John and Alicia Keys.

“That was pretty enlightening. I’m happy that they’ve been watching me as I’ve been watching them,” she said. “If whatever it is I do and how I do it makes a difference in how they approach things, I’m thrilled to have been able to give that. It’s the same as I feel I’ve been able to reap the benefits of what I got from Ella Fitzgerald and from Lena Horne and Sammy Davis Jr. If I’ve been that influential on any of them, that makes me feel great.”

RELATED: Dionne Warwick Voices Support For Britney Spears: ‘Give Her Back Her Life, Set Her Free’

On why she felt now was the right time to tell her life story, Warwick added, “I’ve lived quite a few years now and I feel liked I’ve done some pretty decent things. Time to let everybody else know that this is the real story, not what has been fabricated… this is the way it really is.”