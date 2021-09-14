Hailee Steinfeld stopped the show at the 2021 Met Gala.
Steinfeld, 24, was nearly unrecognizable, sporting a new, blond look at Sunday’s marquee fashion event in New York. The actress, model, and singer-songwriter slipped into a sparkling beige Iris van Herpen dress and matching Jimmy Choo platforms, per People.
The Met Gala audience did not expect to see Steinfeld’s platinum-blond hair or eyebrows. One tweet about Steinfeld’s Met Gala look has received more than 1,600 retweets and nearly 9,000 likes as of this writing. Fans were blown away.
SCREAMING I cannot believe my eyes 😍😩🥵🥵 https://t.co/LMXd8sCFEs
As a Sagittarius WOULD! https://t.co/rvSLNRwrS3
She ATE THIS UP OMGG 🔥😍 https://t.co/43oJdNgWKJ
Hailee Steinfeld’s Met Gala look…. That’s it , that’s the tweet 😩😩😩 https://t.co/ycAQ5l5nQt
Steinfeld will continue her foray into the Marvel universe when she stars as Jeremy Renner’s protegee in the Disney+ miniseries “Hawkeye”. She will also reprise her role as Spider-Gwen in an untitled sequel to 2018’s animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.