Hailee Steinfeld stopped the show at the 2021 Met Gala.

Steinfeld, 24, was nearly unrecognizable, sporting a new, blond look at Sunday’s marquee fashion event in New York. The actress, model, and singer-songwriter slipped into a sparkling beige Iris van Herpen dress and matching Jimmy Choo platforms, per People.

The Met Gala audience did not expect to see Steinfeld’s platinum-blond hair or eyebrows. One tweet about Steinfeld’s Met Gala look has received more than 1,600 retweets and nearly 9,000 likes as of this writing. Fans were blown away.

Steinfeld will continue her foray into the Marvel universe when she stars as Jeremy Renner’s protegee in the Disney+ miniseries “Hawkeye”. She will also reprise her role as Spider-Gwen in an untitled sequel to 2018’s animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.