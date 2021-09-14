Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Hailee Steinfeld stopped the show at the 2021 Met Gala.

Steinfeld, 24, was nearly unrecognizable, sporting a new, blond look at Sunday’s marquee fashion event in New York. The actress, model, and singer-songwriter slipped into a sparkling beige Iris van Herpen dress and matching Jimmy Choo platforms, per People.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Wows In Holiday Barbie-Inspired Gown At The 2021 Met Gala

The Met Gala audience did not expect to see Steinfeld’s platinum-blond hair or eyebrows. One tweet about Steinfeld’s Met Gala look has received more than 1,600 retweets and nearly 9,000 likes as of this writing. Fans were blown away.

RELATED: Halsey Explains Absence From 2021 Met Gala

💯RIGHT!!!! She takes my breath away with her ACTING 🎭 NOW THIS WINTER ❄️🔥🔥🔥 I can’t handle it – Love this woman so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️✊🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#HaileeSteinfeld 😘💋XOXO pic.twitter.com/wTMYAgMerr — M.I.T 😘💋♿️ Epilepsy + Gastroparesis (@phearlissdream1) September 14, 2021

SCREAMING I cannot believe my eyes 😍😩🥵🥵 https://t.co/LMXd8sCFEs — Sammy Spice 🌸 (@sammyninjamarie) September 14, 2021

She ATE THIS UP OMGG 🔥😍 https://t.co/43oJdNgWKJ — 𝕏𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕠𝕣 🍒 (@FENDlWHORE) September 14, 2021

Hailee Steinfeld’s Met Gala look…. That’s it , that’s the tweet 😩😩😩 https://t.co/ycAQ5l5nQt — Imahgony (@imahgony) September 14, 2021

Steinfeld will continue her foray into the Marvel universe when she stars as Jeremy Renner’s protegee in the Disney+ miniseries “Hawkeye”. She will also reprise her role as Spider-Gwen in an untitled sequel to 2018’s animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”.