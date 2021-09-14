Andrew Garfield is giving us absolutely nothing on that rumoured cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

On Monday night, the actor stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his latest project, “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”, which made its premiere at TIFF this week, and he played coy about his possible involvement in the upcoming Marvel film starring Tom Holland.

Rumours have been swirling since an alleged leaked photo made its way around the Internet. The photo seemed to confirm that he and Tobey Maguire would be reprising their roles as Spider-Man in the upcoming film that will reportedly feature villains from previous “Spider-Man” film franchises.

“I heard about it. And I did see it. And it’s a Photoshop,” Garfield told Jimmy Fallon, who admitted he didn’t believe the actor.

The “Social Network” alum added, “I am trying to manage expectations and you say, ‘No.'”

Garfield quickly changed the subject, revealing, “I think that Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I am super stoked.”

We guess fans will have to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home” when it swings into theatres on Dec. 17 to find out if Garfield makes an appearance.