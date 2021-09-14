Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is impressed with how Taylor Swift is taking back her catalogue.

Grohl was recently informed that Swift is rerecording her entire music catalogue in an attempt to reclaim her first six albums after the masters were sold to Shamrock Capital, after previously being purchased by Scooter Braun.

“Like, f**k yeah, girl,” Grohl celebrates in a new interview with Rolling Stone for the publication’s October 2021 cover issue. “Hell hath no fury. Now I’m scared of her! I would be so nerdy and into it. I think it’s so much fun.”

Grohl also champions Miley Cyrus’ paradigm shift into rock and their collaboration on a yet-to-be-released song.

“I do love that Miley is kind of f**kin’ becoming the next rock star,” he gushes. “About a month and a half ago, I was going to Greg Kurstin’s studio to deliver him a snare drum for his kid.

“He’s like, ‘Do you have five minutes? I’m trying to program drums on this new Miley Cyrus song, but I suck. Can you just, like, do a couple takes?’ So, I think I’m on a new Miley Cyrus record!”

As for the future of the Foo Fighters, Grohl expects the band to continue strong.

“I don’t imagine the band slowing down,” he says. “It still blows my mind that when you go to see someone like Paul McCartney, he does a one-and-a-half-hour-long soundcheck for fans, all the songs that they won’t be playing that night.

“Then he goes and has a dinner, walks out and plays for three f**king hours. And then afterwards, hangs out all night? And is the last one on the dance floor? For real? Where does that energy come from?”