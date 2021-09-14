Kate Middleton is heading back to work following her summer break.

The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Royal Air Force Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, U.K., on Wednesday to thank servicemen and women and others who helped with the evacuation of thousands of people in Afghanistan last month amid the Taliban takeover, People reports.

Kate is set to meet RAF air crew and medics who supported evacuees at Kabul airport — civilians and volunteers — as well as those providing key supplies.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Duke of Cambridge “personally intervened” to help an officer he knew from Sandhurst get out of Afghanistan, according to the Telegraph.

This will be the first time Kate has been seen on a public engagement since attending Wimbledon and the Euro 2020 final more than two months ago.

The appearance comes after Kate, William, and their children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — headed to the southeast of France to celebrate her brother James Middleton’s wedding to financial analyst Alizée Thevenet over the weekend.