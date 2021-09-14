Chrissy Teigen still has her supermodel smile with just a little less cheek.

Teigen, 35, recently revealed that she had fat removed from her cheeks as part of a cosmetic surgical procedure. She shared the news on Instagram in a video captioned, “No shame in my Dr. Diamond game.”

Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to reveal she’s had Buccal Fat Removal done by Dr Jason Diamond. pic.twitter.com/aJNoPrYdzf — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) September 13, 2021

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” Teigen said in an Instagram Story video, via Page Six. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?”

For the uninitiated, Dr. Jason Diamond is a plastic surgeon and television personality who stars on “Dr. 90210” and Netflix’s “Celebrity Plastic Surgeons”. He has a private practice specializing in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. His offices are located in Beverly Hills, New York City, Dubai and Moscow.

Teigen voiced Hailey Posey in 2021’s “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and also appeared in an episode of “Mr. Mayor” this year.