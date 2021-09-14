Click to share this via email

Jennifer Aniston made an almost spot-on prediction about “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” back in 2003.

The actress was DeGeneres’s first-ever guest and wrote in the host’s autograph book backstage at the time.

Aniston’s message included, “I loved being your first guest, so much fun! I’ll watch every day for the next 20 years! Please have me back!”

DeGeneres points out during the show’s farewell season premiere week, “How about you being almost dead on?” referencing the show ending in 2022 after 19 years on the air.

Aniston insists, “I was so close!”

The “Friends” star, who’s been on the show 19 times, also gets emotional when she returns to the stage, wiping away tears.

“What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional!” Aniston weeps. “I haven’t been out in a long time, guys. Maybe two years.”