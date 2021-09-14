The comedy world is mourning the death of Norm Macdonald.

The Canadian comedian died on Tuesday at age 61, after a private battle with cancer.

His manager confirmed the news to ET Canada following an initial report by Deadline. The sad news was announced by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment.

RELATED: Stars We’ve Lost In 2021

“He was most proud of his comedy,” his producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra said, according to Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

“Norm defined a generation of humour that was honest and relatable,” his agent, Jeff Danis, told ET Canada. “He said it as he saw it. He will be greatly missed.”

The star was known for his deadpan delivery. He was a mainstay on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” between 1993 and 1998, most famously anchoring “Weekend Update”. He also hosted “The Norm Show” from 1999 to 2001, and had roles in “Billy Madison”, “Dirty Work”, “Man on the Moon”, “Skylanders Academy” and “The Orville”.

RELATED: Michael Constantine, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Actor, Dead At 94

Macdonald’s fellow comedians and creatives paid tribute to Macdonald online.

Macdonald was born in Quebec City. He is survived by his son, Dylan Macdonald.