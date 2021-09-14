The comedy world is mourning the death of Norm Macdonald.

The Canadian comedian died on Tuesday at age 61, after a private battle with cancer.

His manager confirmed the news to ET Canada following an initial report by Deadline. The sad news was announced by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment.

RELATED: Stars We’ve Lost In 2021

“He was most proud of his comedy,” his producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra said, according to Deadline. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

“Norm defined a generation of humour that was honest and relatable,” his agent, Jeff Danis, told ET Canada. “He said it as he saw it. He will be greatly missed.”

The star was known for his deadpan delivery. He was a mainstay on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” between 1993 and 1998, most famously anchoring “Weekend Update”. He also hosted “The Norm Show” from 1999 to 2001, and had roles in “Billy Madison”, “Dirty Work”, “Man on the Moon”, “Skylanders Academy” and “The Orville”.

RELATED: Michael Constantine, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Actor, Dead At 94

Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal. pic.twitter.com/2Pftw28uPc — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 14, 2021

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I'm so sad for all of us today. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021

Oh come on! Damnit. Not Norm. Absolutely gutted. One of the most underrated and hilarious SNL performers. RIP #NormMacdonald https://t.co/bK5EALnpYz — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 14, 2021

I love the science of comedy. Comedy nerds know that the one step beyond #TheAristcrats was the time Norm Macdonald decided to commit to doing a kitschy mediocre roast for Bob Saget. It was beyond trolling. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) September 14, 2021

Truly one of the funniest moments on TV. That was awesome, Norm ruled https://t.co/ZqmwyCpGtY — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 14, 2021

No please, not Norm. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) September 14, 2021

Norm McDonald always just marched to the beat of his own drum. That beat didn’t always groove with everyone, but for those whom it did- it was an infectious rhythm that always left you wanting more. Like he was constantly in on a joke that the rest of us had to catch up to… — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) September 14, 2021

rip norm mcdonald. one of my first comedy hero’s. every single time i saw him, whether in person or on tv he always surpassed any expectations of how immensely funny he was. truly one of a kind. so lucky to have known you. you will be missed — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) September 14, 2021

So sad. Thanks Norm for all the great laughs and always speaking your mind. You were one of my all time favorites and one of the funniest of all time. RIP Sure gonna be missed. #comedylegend pic.twitter.com/1P4pAGpwtu — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 14, 2021

Norm Macdonald, Stand-Up and ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star, Dead at 61 https://t.co/8Gb6Ns0hpF via @RollingStone This awful news took my breath away. Sending love to his family and friends. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 14, 2021

Love you Norm ❤️ — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) September 14, 2021

So sad about Norm McDonald.

He was SO f’ing funny. One of the all time greats. — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) September 14, 2021

Norm didn't just make us laugh, he made us laugh hard. Rest well, you crazy bastard. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 14, 2021

Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 14, 2021

Oh my God. We lost a legend. Norm was punishingly funny. A unique special point of view and completely organic. RIPNormMacDonald https://t.co/u3nkFjs099 — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 14, 2021

Norm, I didn’t just like you.

I loved you.

You didn’t just make me laugh.

You made me cry with laughter.

I’m still crying today.

But when I think of you,

my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us.

Rest pic.twitter.com/0cRWLhh5ec — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 14, 2021

No one was better or funnier than Norm.

Rest In Peace Sir — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) September 14, 2021

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

NOOOOO GODDAMIT. Oh my God what is even happening. Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious. https://t.co/loW3QsEjgW — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 14, 2021

Norm is the pinnacle of bravery and originality. 💔 https://t.co/UfeNoEUlUv — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) September 14, 2021

This photo was taken after I was a guest on Norm's show. At dinner the laughs just continued nonstop. He will be missed. RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/DToJCUBdU2 — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) September 14, 2021

In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest In Peace.💔 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 14, 2021

Norm Macdonald Remembered: Seth Rogan Praises “Comedy Giant,” Edgar Wright Says, “Thanks For All The Laughs” – Deadline Very saddened and shocked to hear of this

Lovely funny funny funny man

RIP https://t.co/MwiM0aQxTp — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

Of the many addictive rabbit holes you can disappear down on the internet, the most pleasurable is 'Norm MacDonald chat show appearances'. Thanks for all the laughs Norm, very sorry to see you go. https://t.co/ahxZNRdJEw — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 14, 2021

Usually when you see a celebrity trending, you check it out because you're afraid they may have died. You click their name and most of the time it's something innocuous. Not this time sadly, #RIPNormMacdonald — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) September 14, 2021

Macdonald’s fellow comedians and creatives paid tribute to Macdonald online.

Macdonald was born in Quebec City. He is survived by his son, Dylan Macdonald.