Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish fans surely are happier than ever hearing this cover.

Mendes dropped by BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge for Live Lounge Month, delivering a must-see cover of Eilish’s song “Happier Than Ever”. His performance follows girlfriend Camila Cabello’s recent cover of “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Mendes kicked off the song with an acoustic guitar, before swapping in an electric guitar partway through the performance. He later took to Twitter and thanked both Eilish and BBC Radio 1.

“Happier Than Ever” is the titular track from Eilish’s sophomore studio album. It served as the chart-topping album’s sixth single.

Thank you @BBCR1 live lounge for having me & @BillieEilish for this unbelievable song Happier Than Ever https://t.co/Bw1l40SR2y

Summer of Love https://t.co/vbPyENIOa9 pic.twitter.com/wW2YKXoenr — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 14, 2021

Mendes released his fourth-consecutive album that topped the charts, Wonder, on Dec. 4.

He released two non-album singles this year: “Kesi (Remix)” with Camilo and “Summer of Love” with Tainy.