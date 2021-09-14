Now that Anna Kendrick’s Darby has found love, HBO’s “Love Life” is shining a light on someone else’s story, that of Marcus Watkins, played by William Jackson Harper.

In the first look at season two of the hit anthology series, Darby is out celebrating her engagement to Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir) when the season’s new protagonist, Marcus, enters the bar.

According to HBO Max, the second season of “Love Life” focuses on Marcus as he comes out of a years-long relationship.

Fans of the series will watch as Marcus is suddenly dropped back into the world of dating.

Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell will co-star alongside Harper.

“Love Life” season two will debut with three episodes on Thursday, Oct. 28. The 10-episode season will then continue with three more episodes on Nov. 4 and concludes with the final four episodes on Nov. 11.