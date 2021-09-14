Ahead of Sunday’s Emmy Awards, the cast of “The Handmaid’s Tale” dished on season 4 and their nominations.

Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer and O-T Fagbenle interviewed each other for IMDb, including how they reacted to learning about the Emmy nominations.

“I was in a market in Nigeria,” Fagbenle revealed. “I had my two nephews and my brother with me. I was in the middle of it and get this call – I’m walking through this market and I turned to my nephew and said ‘I think I just got nominated for an Emmy!'”

Brewer was aware that the nominations were coming up while filming in Rhode Island.

“I like had kind of mentioned to some of the cast – ‘Oh I’m excited, like I want to hear about the Emmy’s’ and I obviously wanted to be nominated,” she said.

While Minghella said he wasn’t expecting a call as it wasn’t on his “radar”.

“I got a call but I assumed what they meant was that the show had been nominated which I was thrilled about. The nicest part of this was so much of our crew on the show were acknowledged on a season that was genuinely very challenging. The most ambitious season we’ve done and it was shot obviously under difficult circumstances so that was really exciting to see so many people get included,” Minghella remembered.

Speaking of season 4, Brewer had some questions for her co-stars as they “both bring Daddy energy to the world of June”, adding “I would hate the other person.”

“The thing is, it’s hard – Max is such a charming individual both on screen and in person,” Fagbenle confessed, whereas Minghella looked at it from their character’s point of view.

“If I was in Luke’s position, I would hate Nick because you’re raising somebody else’s child, there’s a lot of reason to feel resentment. That’s sort of where my emotional allegiance is,” he added.

All four seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale” can be watched on Crave.

The 2021 Emmys will air on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.