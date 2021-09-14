Britney Spears’ Instagram has been wiped clean.

After messages like “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” and “User not found,” appeared on Spears’ account on Tuesday, the singer took to Twitter to clear the air.

“Don’t worry folks… just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!!” she wrote. “I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨”

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

RELATED: Sam Asghari Just Wants To Make Britney Spears ‘Happy’: ‘Happy Wife, Happy Life’

The removal comes just hours after Spears shared an emotional post addressing her father’s agreement to step down after 13 years as her conservator.

“I’ve waited 13 years and I’m counting for my freedom,” she wrote, via Variety.

“Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else… I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!” Spears wrote in her caption alongside a screenshot of the article. “No … you’re not alone and no… you’re not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE !!!! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!”

RELATED: Octavia Spencer Tells Britney Spears To Make Sam Asghari ‘Sign A Prenup’ Following Engagement News

Before confirming the news herself, a source close to the songstress claimed to PageSix that she wants some “silence.”

“She’s happy and in a great place, and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message. This was her decision,” a source told the outlet, adding that she is taking some time away from social media “in light of the successful path that she’s been on and continues to be on [following] the news of [her engagement].”

The outlet also reports that Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, confirmed his client’s choice to take a social media break.

ET has reached out to Spears’ rep for comment.