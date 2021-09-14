Rose McGowan has been campaigning for controversial Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in the California recall election, due to her claims that Jennifer Siebel Newsom — ex-wife of the state’s current governor, Gavin Newsom — attempted to silence her from speaking about about her rape allegations against now-imprisoned movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan will discuss her allegations in an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight”.

According to a sneak peek at the appearance, McGowan explains why Siebel Newsom’s alleged actions motivated her to switch party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

“Finally, I had to come to the point where I’m not a Democrat because everybody who has systematically traumatized, terrorized, harassed, stalked, and stolen from me, during my time in California and in Hollywood has been a Democrat,” she tells Carlson in a clip from the episode, shared with ET Canada.

McGowan also explains her support of Elder and why she chose to campaign for him.

“Do I agree with him on all points? No. So what? He is the better candidate, he is the better man,” she says.

“I think my opponents do not understand my motivations at all. They’ve tried to buy me off every way. In fact, Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife before the Weinstein story broke — because they knew I was coming because, I was hitting out for like three years of Hollywood very publicly in the press,” she adds.

As McGowan reiterated, she’d been publicly speaking out about Weinstein — once a major Democratic donor — years before Ronan Farrow’s award-winning New Yorker article that kicked off the tsunami of accusations that ultimately led to his rape conviction.

“And so people all of a sudden acted like I just spoke up the first day they read about Weinstein,” she said. “I’m like, no, I’ve been rattling their cages because I had to train people in the media to listen to me differently.”

McGowan’s interview can be seen in its entirety on the Tuesday, Sept. 14 edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight”.